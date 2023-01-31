(SPONSORED) — Valentine’s Day is all about love, but the day can cause stress too.

Springs Behavioral Health joined us on Loving Living Local to talk about the challenges of being single or in a relationship on Valentine’s Day.

Springs Behavioral Health provides high quality mental health services using an evidence-based approach. They offer a holistic, integrated approach in providing culturally competent care. Their experts believe whole health begins with mental health and work collaboratively to help you achieve balance and stability.

For more information go to springsbehavioralhealth.com.