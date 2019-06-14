Summer is officially here and it is time to take the family on a picturesque vacation.
Expedia Expert Lisa Perkovic is here to share her insight on the best vacation destinations.
To learn more, visit: Expedia.com
Vacation ideas that will make your pictures pop
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Summer is officially here and it is time to take the family on a picturesque vacation.
Expedia Expert Lisa Perkovic is here to share her insight on the best vacation destinations.
To learn more, visit: Expedia.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.