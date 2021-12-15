Usher in the holidays with the Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show featuring Sheena Easton!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to usher in the holidays than The Broadmoor Holiday Show? Krista Heinicke, the Director of Public Relations with The Broadmoor Resort, joined Krista Witiak in studio to talk about the Hotel’s upcoming events.

The Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show is an annual tradition at the Broadmoor, featuring a fantastic dinner by the Broadmoor Chefs and entertainment that follows. The show is very family-friendly and will include seasonal songs with this year’s headliner, Sheena Easton!

This year, there will be five shows starting on December 17th through December 26th, doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the entertainment follows at 8 p.m.! Tickets are still available, and people can buy them online at Broadmoor.tix.com.

OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING AT THE BROADMOOR:

New Year’s Eve Bash:

A new tradition for The Broadmoor, held in the International Center. Ring in 2022 by dancing the night away with music by DJ Karsen and a champagne toast at midnight. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m., and dancing begins at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $75.00.

New Year’s Eve Gala:

The formal, black tie optional NYE Gala takes place in Broadmoor Hall and features a five-course dinner followed by music from The Broadmoor Pops. Ring in 2022 with dancing, a balloon drop, and champagne. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., dinner starts at 8 p.m., and dance the night away starting at 9 p.m.! Tickets are $295/person.

For more information about The Broadmoor or the events happening, head to their website, broadmoor.com.