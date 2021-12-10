Use PeakRadar.com’s “Holiday Guide” to make new memories with local events this season

PeakRadar.com’s Annual Holiday Guide has many diverse local events to help you celebrate the season. Angela Seals stopped by Loving Living Local to dive into some of December’s big events.
She urges to include local events into the mix while visiting friends and family over the holidays. Take the time to show off our community’s arts & culture and make new memories. Plus, attending local events with friends or family supports the creative sector that has been so harmed by the limitations of the pandemic.

Learn about all the events here: www.PeakRadar.com/HolidayGuide

