Local band, The Vandy Slingers, is made up of Air Force cadets at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs… and the Academy is where it all began.



According to the band, the four cadets arrived back to the Air Force Academy from a 4 month quarantine at home. That’s when Gavin (guitar) and Rocky (bass) had their guitars set up at their school to play some music while everyone was in their two-week restriction of movement. Chase (drums) was finishing a workout when he stopped by the two guys and asked if they needed a drummer. He brought out his practice pads and the three started playing some Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighter songs together. The band says that the rest of the cadets seemed to really enjoy what they were playing, so they started playing more often.

That’s when they became known as “The Vandy Quad Band”, named after the dorm who’s quad they played in, Vandenberg Hall.

After playing in the quads, and even the dining hall, the band decided it was time for a singer to join. After holding auditions in the quad, they settled on Aidan. His voice and energy was exactly what the band needed to be complete.



Show The Vandy Slingers some love by supporting them in creating more music before graduation.



