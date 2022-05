After a two-year absence, USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor returns to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day Weekend. The display of 645,000 poppies honors American service members who have given their lives in service to our country since World War I. John Bird, Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and Senior V.P. of Military Affairs, joined Nova over FaceTime from the wall to discuss the creation and significance of the wall.

For more information about USAA’s Poppy Honor Wall, click here.