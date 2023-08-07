(COLORADO SPRINGS) — USA Shooting athletes returned triumphant from the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, securing an impressive tally of six medals. With their sights set on the next Olympics, the team is now in full preparation mode.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, three big matches are set to take place, each holding significant importance for athletes and fans alike. These include the Olympic trials, the Pan American Games scheduled for the fall, and the World Championships slated for August. Krista Witiak had the opportunity to connect with a few athletes who proudly represent our nation and sport.

USA Shooting is headquartered at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. It is a non-profit like the rest of Team USA and receives no government funding. Are you interested in supporting the organization? Become a member at USAShooting.org, and follow them on social media @USAShooting.