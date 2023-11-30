(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Loving Living Local got a first look at Urbane Collective‘s third Southern Colorado location.

The Grand Opening celebration runs Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The community is encouraged to shop local, enter raffles, enjoy snacks and other surprises.

Urbane Collective is located next to The Living Room Plats at 12229 Voyager Parkway.

Urbane Collective has two other locations to shop at 2117 Templeton Gap Rd #110 and 7676 Dublin Blvd #100.

Or you can shop online today at www.urbanecollectiveshop.com