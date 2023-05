Loving Living Local features Urbane Collective every Friday!

This week @jenonthetv wore a short sleeve tie jumpsuit in blush.

Urbane Collective is offering 20% off this Friday – Monday for military card ID holders in celebration of Military Appreciation Month! Shop one of their two locations today.

Jen has dibs on the jumpsuit! (j/k there are plenty more available in all sizes)

For more information visit rbanecollectiveshop.com.