(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mark your calendars for the incredible Love, Lotus, & Leaves event happening from October 6th to 8th! This amazing yoga and hiking retreat, brought to you by the fabulous team at Urban Veggie, is all about spreading love, embracing nature, and supporting the wonderful Trails & Open Space Coalition. Owner Christy Cole RN, BSN, RYT, joined host Krista Witiak to help set the day’s intentions and share about the event coming up this fall.

The mission of Urban Veggie is to promote health and love through the relaxation of yoga. Many other vendors have joined in to make this new event possible! During the three-day event, you will be filled with adventure, yoga, gold-leaf-fall-hiking, food, fun, fundraising, art, and community.

For more information on Urban Veggie, visit urbanveggie.weebly.com. You can snag your ticket now on eventbrite.com for the Love, Lotus, & Leaves— A Trails and Open Space Benefit.