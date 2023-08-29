Katelyn Swiatek, owner of SAVOUR Clothing, appeared on Loving Living Local to show off fall 2023 trends available at the 2 DAY Women’s Secondhand Clothing Shopping Event.

She said the color red and oversized sweaters will be trendy in the upcoming season.

The 2 DAY Women’s Secondhand Clothing Shopping Event is set for Friday, September 8th from 5 – 8 pm and Saturday, September 9th from 9 am – 2 pm. Admission to the event is FREE.

Items from six local stores will be under one roof at The Venue at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, in Colorado Springs.

For more information visit www.savourclothing.com.