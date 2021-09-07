A simple way to bring color into your list is to create the color yourself with arts and crafts. Shattered Glass Restored up-cycles materials and turns them into works of art. Artist and Owner of Shattered Glass Restored, Cathy Tomovich put Keni’s creative skills to work with china mosaics.
To schedule a class with Cathy, click here: https://www.shatteredglassrestored.com/
Upcycle mosaics for arts and crafts with Shattered Glass Restored
A simple way to bring color into your list is to create the color yourself with arts and crafts. Shattered Glass Restored up-cycles materials and turns them into works of art. Artist and Owner of Shattered Glass Restored, Cathy Tomovich put Keni’s creative skills to work with china mosaics.