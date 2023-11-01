(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor World Arena and the Pikes Peak Center have a very busy calendar coming up with top names in the world of music and comedy. Director of Marketing Jeff Lapsansky joined Nova on the show Wednesday morning to share some of the names that are coming through Southern Colorado.

Holiday shows include; the Trans Siberian Orchestra, Charlie Brown Christmas, Philharmonic Nutcracker, and Lindsey Sterling. There’s also a full lineup of comedians including; Jeff Dunham, Jerry Seinfeld, and Nate Bargatzee.

For all the information about tickets and what is coming to The Broadmoor World Arena and the Pikes Peak Center head to Broadmoorworldarena.com and pikespeakcenter.com.