(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Community Cultural Collective is bringing the 100-year-old Colorado Springs City Auditorium to life and hosting inspired events inside the building before the renovation, slated for 2023. Lauren Martinez and Mitch Jones from the Cultural Collective came into the studio to chat about the events you can attend this month!

For more information about Community Cultural Collective or the events at the City Auditorium, head to communityculturalcollective.org.