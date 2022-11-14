(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Are you starting to set goals for 2023 and want to explore your creative side? Tara Thomas and Rui Haagen from the Bemis School of Art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College joined the Loving Living Local crew to share their plans for the new year!

Whatever your artistic interest and your age or skill level, FAC’s Bemis School of Art has classes to drive your passions at the year-round facility.

Visit fac.coloradocollege.edu for more information and let your creative side out!