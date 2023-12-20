(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) in Colorado Springs allows high school students to participate in trade programs offered at the Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (MiLL). This provides students with opportunities to help them achieve their goals and set them up for success. Krista Witiak stops by the MiLL’s training facility to get a better look at the construction, cabinetry, and welding trade programs.

Students are trained on the industry’s most sophisticated machines, tools, and technology. They can earn industry certifications, be better prepared for the workforce, and help fill current job gaps in Colorado.

The list of applicable certifications that you student can earn is listed below:

Cabinet Manufacturing

OSHA-10 is a certification in job safety and workplace health hazards

WCA (Woodworker Career Alliance) is an industry-approved certificate based on observable, measurable standards and evaluations.

Construction Technology

OSHA-10 is a certification in job safety and workplace health hazards

Students have the opportunity to earn one or more Home Builder’s Institute, or HBI, certifications from the list below: PACT (Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training) CORE PACT Electrical PACT Carpentry PACT Plumbing Painting & Finishing Building Construction Technology



Welding Technology

OSHA-10 certification for job safety and workplace health hazards

For more information about the trades or other programs offered at Widefield School District 3, visit mill.wsd3.org.