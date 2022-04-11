Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is an inclusive chamber supporting not only women-owned business, but anyone who helps or supports women in business. If you want to learn how to make your business thrive or are new to business or Colorado Springs, SCWCC is the place to be! The organization will help you make introductions to connect and network for success.



Better yet, you can become a member and receive incredible benefits, including:

• Pikes Peak SBDC

• Perfect Teeth Dental Plan

• Advertising and Marketing Discounts

• Picnic Basket Catering

• Office Supplies

• Prescription Savings Program

• Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care



If you’re interested in becoming a member or seeking guidance on the process, join The SCWCC Membership Event on Thursday, April 14th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.



Here’s what you’ll learn at the event:

– What is the Chamber?

– Member Benefits

– Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care

If you’d like to sign up for the event or learn more, click here: www.scwcc.com