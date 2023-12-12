(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) was just voted #3 Best Zoo Lights in the entire country, and you still have time to check it out. Plus, it’s that magical time of year when many people search for the perfect holiday gifts; give the gift of a once-in-a-lifetime experience or a truly unique stocking stuffer from CMZoo.

Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is every night from 4 to 8:30 p.m. except Christmas Eve. You can visit Santa at the Zoo through Dec. 23, see many of your favorite CM Zoo animals, and feed the giraffe herd and the budgies.

Special for 2023, the Zoo has added holiday lights to the sky! At 7:30 p.m. every night of Electric Safari (weather permitting), guests can see the drone light show from nearly anywhere in the Zoo.

Electric Safari is free for members, but advance-timed e-tickets are required for everyone. You can get them now at cmzoo.org/electric.

If you’re looking for gift options from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the list below is sure to put a smile on every face on your list:

Animal Art Holiday Ornaments

VIP Tours

CMZoo Annual Membership

Animal Grams

Adopt an Animal

Carve Your Memories in Stone

Plus, when you purchase something from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, you know your funds are helping continue the Zoo’s important work. As a nonprofit that doesn’t receive any tax support, CMZoo relies on admission, memberships, events, and special programs to continue their work.