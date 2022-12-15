(COLORADO) — From worldwide travel as a United Airlines pilot to performing piano player all over the world, Beau Brant has a brand new album released called “Inspiration.”
Brant joined Loving Living Local host Nova, to speak about his dual passion for flying and music. Brant has been a pilot with United for 18 years, and when he’s not flying, he plays the piano on layovers at airports and venues all over the world.
“Technically piano came first, and I started playing when I was three years old… but I also had that love, at about five years old as well, for travel,” said Brant.
While speaking with Nova, Brant also announced the latest news from United, which included a historic order to purchase up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes.
Matt Miller, United’s Vice President of Airport Operations in Denver released a statement following the good news.
“United is committed to being the best airline in Denver. We have invested heavily in our customer experience, community and our employees. Today’s purchase of new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be a wonderful addition to our fleet for Denver, especially since we are the only U.S. airline to offer transatlantic service from our city. As the largest airline in our city, United also flies more international routes than any airline in Denver’s history.”United’s Vice President of Airport Operations in Denver