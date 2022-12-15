(COLORADO) — From worldwide travel as a United Airlines pilot to performing piano player all over the world, Beau Brant has a brand new album released called “Inspiration.”

Brant joined Loving Living Local host Nova, to speak about his dual passion for flying and music. Brant has been a pilot with United for 18 years, and when he’s not flying, he plays the piano on layovers at airports and venues all over the world.

“Technically piano came first, and I started playing when I was three years old… but I also had that love, at about five years old as well, for travel,” said Brant.

While speaking with Nova, Brant also announced the latest news from United, which included a historic order to purchase up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes.

Matt Miller, United’s Vice President of Airport Operations in Denver released a statement following the good news.