Top Choice Inspectors stopped by Loving Living Local to show off one of their unique gadgets used to inspect homes. The moisture detector is used to look for unseen leaks in a home or property, making the home inspection process smooth, quick and accurate.



But that’s not the only gadget used by Top Choice Inspectors. Give them a call at (719) 581-7080 or head to their website here >> Top Choice Inspectors << to get started!