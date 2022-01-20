If you’re looking for solid, clean, crisp, stylistic and high quality beers, Red Swing Brewhouse is where you’ll find them. Red Swing features anything and everything from Stouts, Browns, Chili Wheat, IPAs, Sours, Seltzer, Scottish, and several Belgian beers, like a Tripel and Dubbel.
Red Swing’s Owner, Claude Burns, swung by the Loving Living Local studio to give Nova and Keni a taste of their delicious brews.
You can try them too! Stop by Red Swing Brewhouse in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Learn more by clicking here –> Red Swing Brewhouse
Unique flavors are brewin’, take a seat and have a sip at Red Swing Brewhouse
