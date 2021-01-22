Undercover Billionaire Star Elaine Culotti joins us for chat

Have you checked out Discovery Network’s hit show ‘Undercover Billionaire’?
Cast Member, Designer, and Entrepreneur Elaine Culotti joins us with an inside look at the show, and what the experience has been like.
To learn more, visit: Discovery.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
Have you checked out Discovery Network’s hit show ‘Undercover Billionaire’?
Cast Member, Designer, and Entrepreneur Elaine Culotti joins us with an inside look at the show, and what the experience has been like.
To learn more, visit: Discovery.com