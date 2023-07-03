(Sponsored) – The Private Dog Park at Under The Sun Dog Training & Daycare is the perfect way for your dog to enjoy the sunshine and have a “ruff”and tumble time!

Loving Living Local host Nova joined owner Colton Johnson Monday morning with a handful of dogs at the onsite dog park. The space is well maintained and a safe environment for both large and small dogs, with play equipment and fun for all.

Daily rates and memberships are available at Under The Sun and you can come and play as much as your pup desires. Each dog who wants to use the park will be required to have a temperament test and also have current vaccinations record required.

Away from the dog park, Johnson talked about summer sun safety with your dog and the importance of having fresh cool water available during the summer months. At the Under The Sun Dog park, they also have a section where you can cool your pup down with fresh water and cool their paws down from hot surfaces.

One thing which Under The Sun said is vitally important for dog owners to recognize are the signs of heat stroke. Some of the signs of heat stroke in dogs are being lethargic and not being able to move and excessive panting. If your dog ever has these symptoms, make sure to get them on ice straight away.

July 4th is coming up and Under The Sun Dog Training & Day Care gave some important tips and tricks for your dogs around firework safety.



Firework Tips and Tricks around Dogs

Keep your dog home and inside the house.

Never leave your dog unattended outside.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Leave a TV on or play music if possible.

Make sure your dogs are wearing id tags.

Check your yard for firework debris.

Play sounds of fireworks in the days before to get dogs used to the sound.

Stay home and enjoy the holiday with your dogs.

For more information about Under The Sun Dog Training & Daycare, head to the website.