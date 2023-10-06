(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A captivating evening of cultural immersion will take place on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at the City Auditorium to benefit Ukraine aid.

The enchanting concert will feature the timeless beauty of classical music performed by talented Ukrainian musicians. Experience the harmonious melodies that transcend borders and touch the depths of your soul.

Co-Founder and CEO of Nova Spark Foundation and Owner of Yulia Fashion House Yulia Boozer joined Priscilla Viteri from Bel Canto Legacy Production Company to share the details with Loving Living Local host Nova.

In addition to the exquisite music, prepare to be dazzled by a stunning fashion show, showcasing the designs of Ukrainian fashion designers. Witness the fusion of art and fashion as models grace the runway, unveiling captivating ensembles inspired by the rich heritage of Ukraine.

Embrace the spirit of generosity and support the cause through a silent auction, featuring an array of enticing items and experiences. Bid on unique treasures while contributing to the mission of making a positive impact.

Mark your calendars for this unforgettable evening celebrating Ukrainian culture through music, fashion, philanthropy, and community. You can be a part of this remarkable event that bridges hearts and cultures, and support education in Ukraine during these challenging times. Together, the local community can make a difference and empower the next generation.