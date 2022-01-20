Ukrainian baker, Jenny Wichmann, has had a passion for whipping up baked goods since she was a little girl, taking after her father who is a chef. Making sweet treats for her friends and family was just a hobby until she was eventually inspired to start a business in Europe. These days, Jenny’s European Bakery is new to Colorado Springs.
She is currently taking orders only through her Instagram store, @jennys_europeanbakery, where she is baking up unique family recipes like Ukrainian tomato cake and truffle cookies, as well as a wide variety of classic desserts.
Some of her desserts include;
Ukrainian Napoleon cake
French macarons
Croissants
Truffles
Profiteroles
Italian tiramisu
Panda cotta
To reach Jenny and to place an order, click here: Jenny’s European Bakery
Ukrainian baker brings an authentic, sweet taste of Europe to the Springs
Ukrainian baker, Jenny Wichmann, has had a passion for whipping up baked goods since she was a little girl, taking after her father who is a chef. Making sweet treats for her friends and family was just a hobby until she was eventually inspired to start a business in Europe. These days, Jenny’s European Bakery is new to Colorado Springs.