Tickets are out now to catch the “Two Rivers Documentary” premiere later this month; the film focuses on two football rivals in Pueblo, Colorado. Bruno De Rose from the Southern Colorado Community Foundation sat down with Nova to share more about the film and how you can watch it!

Premiere details:

Date: July 30

Where: Pueblo Memorial Hall

Show times: 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Tickets: On sale now at pueblomemorialhall.com and Pueblo Memorial Hall’s box office for $6.50.

To learn more about the Southern Colorado Community Foundation, click here.