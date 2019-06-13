Two more ski weekends at Arapahoe Basin

It has been a fantastic ski season at A-Basin, and that means you can still ski the next two weekends. A-Basin will soon be the only place in the state where you can ski in the Summer.

A-Basin will remain open until June 23rd, so if you want one final day of hitting the slopes, you still have time.

To learn more about A-Basin, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

