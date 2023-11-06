(SPONSORED) — Vista Ridge High School is home to not one, but two “Athlete of the Week” recipients. Loving Living Local Host, Jen, went live from the school to celebrate on Friday, Nov. 3.

Alyssa Guiao is a cheerleader and member of the track team. Guiao is a senior and balances the yearlong demand of the highly competitive cheer team with being a top, track athlete as well. She has maintained a 4.0132 GPA and is considered a level 6 honor student.

Sonny Endicott, a senior football player at Vista Ridge High School, was the second athlete of the week revealed on Loving Living Local Friday.

Endicott is a wide receiver, has maintained a 3.7 GPA, and is on the All-League Team.

Whataburger sponsors FOX21’s Athlete of the Week program and they brought breakfast for the pep rally!

