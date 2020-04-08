Twitter CEO gives $1 billion to aid Covid-19, and other trending stories

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated $1 billion dollars to help fight Covid-19. Is it possible the MLB may start the season next month? Claudia and Dee have your trending stories on this Wednesday.
