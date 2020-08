Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Check out the ‘Wacky Watercolors Become Wearable Art’ online class. You can turn your art into a scarf, pillow, coffee mug, or any other item, and have fun making it.

We chat with Terza Ekholm, Artist, about how it works, and how you can be a part of the next online class. For more information, visit: TheTerzaFactor.com