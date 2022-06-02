Right now, the demand to own a home continues to grow, leaving less inventory to choose from. It’s a seller’s market, and which that, buyers have to be on their A-game to get that home they have their eye on.

Holden Perry, a Real Estate Agent with Colorado First Time Home Buyer, stopped by Loving Living Local to change the “I can’t afford it” mentality to “I can with down payment assistance”.



Perry notes, understanding that there is financial assistance available can make all the difference in a buyer’s confidence when it comes to landing that home.



To get more information on down payment assistance, reach out to Colorado First Time Home Buyer.