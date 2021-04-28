Turn back the time of aging skin with Genesis MedSpa in Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The mission of Genesis MedSpa is to provide superior medical-grade aesthetic services while educating clients and engaging them in decisions regarding the health of their skin.

Treatments offered include injections for wrinkles in the upper face, fillers for restoring volume loss in the face, laser therapies for repairing sun damage, laser hair removal, acne therapy, and medical-grade facials and peels. In addition, MedSpas can sell medical-grade skincare products that may further enhance the benefits of the procedures they offer.

