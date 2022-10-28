(SPONSORED) — Tommy’s Express Car Wash isn’t just any ole car wash when it comes to

the Halloween season! Starting Friday, October 28, they’ll be putting on a haunted car wash called the Tunnel of Terror! Loving Living Local host Nova visited the Colorado Springs location to help with some last-minute preparations.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash gives you everything you need to keep your vehicle clean inside and out. The Outdoor Colorado Jeep from Perkin’s Motors received a wash through the tunnel to experience what the car wash offers.

Experience the Tunnel of Terror at 4089 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, on October 28th & 29th, from 7-10 p.m.

Head to Tommy’s Express Car Wash website for all the information and prices.