Tumbleweed Country Kennels, LLC is ready for you and your fur baby!

A warm and breezy day on Tuesday with high clouds is certainly the warm before our mid-week storm. A cold front moving south across the area early Wednesday will drop temperatures 20 to 25 degrees for Wednesday.

The cold air coming in from the north will beat the upper-level system that will be approaching from the west. Early Wednesday morning it'll be parked near Las Vegas. Notice in the graphic below that we expect the circulation to be "closed" - indicating a mature storm (notice the white lines that make a circle in the center of the storm - wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere follows the white lines). However, unlike late last week when it looked like the storm would stay mature as it moves east, it now looks more likely that the storm will weaken and "open up" as it moves south of Colorado. Use the arrows below in the slideshow to see the upper-level storm weaken as it kicks east.