Try this trick for no heat overnight curls!

Get a bathrobe hair band, and put it over the top of your head.

Wrap the front section of your hair on both sides around the band, away from your face, grabbing more hair each time around.

Dothe same for the back of your hair, but wrap towards your face.

Tie with a hair tie, and sleep in it overnight.

Wake up, remove the band, and check out your beautiful hair!