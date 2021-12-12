Try the new brunch hot-spot of the springs with fresh seafood flown in daily!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs is a truly sustainable seafood restaurant with dinner, happy hour, and newly launched brunch. Jax opened in downtown Colorado Springs right before the pandemic in early 2020. They specialize in the freshest seafood flown in daily, including a raw bar stocked with oysters from both coasts. The restaurant prides themselves in their high-energy environment and non-traditional seafood.

Catch their daily happy hour, dinner, newly launched weekend brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday.

To learn more, click here: www.jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local