Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs is a truly sustainable seafood restaurant with dinner, happy hour, and newly launched brunch. Jax opened in downtown Colorado Springs right before the pandemic in early 2020. They specialize in the freshest seafood flown in daily, including a raw bar stocked with oysters from both coasts. The restaurant prides themselves in their high-energy environment and non-traditional seafood.
Catch their daily happy hour, dinner, newly launched weekend brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday.
To learn more, click here: www.jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs
Try the new brunch hot-spot of the springs with fresh seafood flown in daily!
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs is a truly sustainable seafood restaurant with dinner, happy hour, and newly launched brunch. Jax opened in downtown Colorado Springs right before the pandemic in early 2020. They specialize in the freshest seafood flown in daily, including a raw bar stocked with oysters from both coasts. The restaurant prides themselves in their high-energy environment and non-traditional seafood.