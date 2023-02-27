(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fine Arts Center’s Bemis School of Art has classes that’ll drive your passions! If you want to try something new, the Gold Leafing Class can help make your 2D visual art come to life. Bemis School of Art Director Tara Sevanne and class instructor Sophia Hanna joined Krista Witiak for a solid gold lesson!

Gold Leafing Class at the Bemis School of Art

In the class, you’ll learn about the history of gold leafing, how to prepare surfaces and pieces for gold, then the actual process of leafing.

When: Sunday, March 19

Time: 12-2:30 p.m.

Tickets: FAC Member Price: $55 Non-Member Price: $70

Registration required

Visit artschool.csfineartscenter.org for more information, and book your class today!