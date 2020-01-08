Try out these fun, easy looks to change up your style!

Randy Fenoli, Host of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, chats with Claudia and Maria about their new show. It's a spin off to "Say Yes to the Dress", that features a closer look at the lives of the brides and their fiancé in their own hometown. Look out for Episode three, that will introduce a bride from Colorado.

The show airs Saturdays on TLC. For more info, head to: TLC.com