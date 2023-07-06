(SPONSORED) — Bradford Pelton Law has been a lawyer for 45 years serving the Colorado Springs community. The owner of the company Bradford Pelton has recently stepped down and passed on the running of the company to attorney Alex Kerr.

Alex shared with Loving Living Local host Nova that he wants to make sure the office continued to serve the community and is always around to help the local community with any legal issues people may have.

For more information about Bradford Pelton or the company, head to its website.