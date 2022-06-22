Dr. Joshua Logan, DC, BCN, and Founder of True North Neuropathy, stopped by Loving Living Local to shed light on the challenging condition of neuropathy. Neuropathy is a condition that can cause tingling in the hands, legs, or feet. If not treated properly, it can impact a person’s life tremendously by not allowing them to do normal day-to-day activities.



Luckily, that is where Dr. Logan comes in. He is Board Certified in neuropathy and his practice has been awarded “Best Holistic Pain Management in Colorado Springs” for two years in a row. Dr. Logan continues to see success in his patients using holistic treatments, rather than medication. His team dives deep into the condition to find it’s root cause. This helps reverse the damage, in-turn helping people return to a fully functioning life, rather than fixing the problem temporarily.

