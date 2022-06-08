Teshauna Kyle, co-owner of Tresses of KC Styles Beauty supply store, stopped by Loving Living Local to share her journey from hair dresser to beauty store owner. The former hair stylist brought by hair care products and handmade wigs to the Loving Living Local studio, while touching on her business that she’s creative for anyone and everyone.



Entrepreneur, and Army Disabled Veteran. Teshauna is the owner of Tresses of KC Styles Beauty Supply Store. Tresses of KC Styles is one of the only black-owned beauty supply and hair stores in Colorado Springs.



Learn more about Tresses of KC Styles Beauty Supply Store by clicking here.