Trending Tuesday, golf courses are back open in Colorado Springs

Watch as Claudia and Dee go though the trending stories of the day. From surviving the Coronavirus Pandemic, to finally being able to play golf again, here’s all you need to know on this Tuesday.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
