THALKEN is a husband (William), wife( Hana), and Miniature Australian Shepard( Max) team that make all of the candles, most of the jewelry, a lot of the art, and more!

>> Shop online here or shop in store at 101 1/2 East Chester Ave, Layfayette CO 80026.