(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The next time you hear the ice cream tune in your neighborhood, it could be Marrio’s Ice Cream with a truck full of treats! Many of us are screaming for ice cream, especially with the recent heat in Southern Colorado. Krista Witiak takes us on a nostalgic ride with Marrio’s Ice Cream outside the FOX21 studios.

Looking for something tasty to beat that heat? Call Marrio’s Ice Cream at (360) 250-5280.