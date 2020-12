Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Covid-19 has changed the way we travel, and it is important to be updated on the latest regulations before you arrive at the airport.

Dana Schield, Public Communication Specialist, COS Airport, is here this morning to share some holiday travel tips, and to talk about their upcoming parking promotion.

For more information, visit: FlyCOS.com