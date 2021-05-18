Travel expert dishes deets about a rebound in summer travel

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Certified Travel Advisor & Master Cruise Counselor, Becky Tessier features her recent trip to Mexico following pandemic restrictions. The travel expert touches on her experiences and the changes she noticed as a rebound in travel becomes apparent this summer as destinations open up again.

Watch the video to learn what you need to know. For more information, click the link below.

/http://www.LHTravel.net

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac