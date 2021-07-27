Travel and camping essentials on this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Titan 225: A portable, rechargeable battery generator designed to provide long-lasting power for all your devices, titan keeps your gear going all day and beyond, recharging your phone up to 20 times, laptops up to 5 times, tablets 6 times and more.

Titan air: Provides long-lasting power for all your devices when you need it, specifically during emergencies. Titan air is eco-friendly, silent, and safe to use anywhere you might need power and with an ac outlet, one usb-c port and two usb-a ports you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Link Airtag Case Raptic takes the lost out of lost-and-found with its minimal way of adding airtags to track your essential items. Simply snap your airtag into link and secure it to your items with the included carabiner. Secure your airtag with easy snap-into-place design.

Link + Lock Airtag Case – These can be used on vacation! Let’s be honest, the last thing you want to worry about is security! Raptic has taken the guess work out of travel with link and lock! You can attach this to anything you want to keep safe….even your pets or kids! It can be terrifying walking through the airport! Keeping your stuff in tack…..Add a kid or a pet….good luck! Just attach a link and lock on the dog collar, a belt loop or purse loop…. you can rest easy knowing you will be able to keep tabs on your belongings!

You can get all of these products on Amazon or RapticStrong.com