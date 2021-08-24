Tracy Martinez is the owner of a flooring company in Colorado Springs called Tracy’s Flooring and Design.
Each month, Tracy posts a Facebook video announcing the featured product of the month and the details on the discount that goes along with it. August’s product of the month is the Johnson Hardwood: SkyView Series, Luxury Vinyl Plank and is 15% off any color in the series.
Tracy’s Flooring & Design offers 15% off August’s “Product of the Month”
