Tracy’s Flooring & Design offers 15% off August’s “Product of the Month”

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Tracy Martinez is the owner of a flooring company in Colorado Springs called Tracy’s Flooring and Design.
Each month, Tracy posts a Facebook video announcing the featured product of the month and the details on the discount that goes along with it. August’s product of the month is the Johnson Hardwood: SkyView Series, Luxury Vinyl Plank and is 15% off any color in the series.

To learn more about Tracy’s Flooring and Design and to keep up with her “Product of the Month” click the links below:

Tracy’s Flooring and Design:
WEBSITE
FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak