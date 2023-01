(SPONSORED) — One local restaurant is playing host to Colorado Springs’ increasing live music scene. Thursday Night Live at Track Ten Urban Kitchen! Gather with family, friends, or colleagues and dine while you listen to the sounds of Jazz guitarist and composer David Musante. Charles Ochs gives a sneak peek of what to expect with Krista Witiak and sends her to work in the kitchen!

For more information about this restaurant and its upcoming events, head online to track10urbankitchen.com.