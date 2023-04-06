(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It has been a significant year for the band TOTO as they returned to the road staging arena appearances in the U.S. with Journey, playing to several hundred thousand fans. Loving Living Local host Nova spoke with TOTO lead singer Joseph Williams ahead of the Pikes Peak Center headline show on Sunday, April 9th.

TOTO celebrated an accomplishment few bands have achieved in the modern era. Cumulative streams of the ensemble’s repertoire now exceed 3 BILLION PLAYS, more than one billion of which emanating from “Africa.”

Collectively TOTO has over three billion streams worldwide on all streaming services. Amongst the most listened-to recordings, “Africa” accounts for over one billion streams on Spotify alone. This year the song was recertified by the RIAA 8X Platinum.

TOTO has found a new generation of fans. With 45+ years together and thousands of credits, including the biggest-selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top-selling touring and recording acts in the world.

They are pop culture and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles, continuing to remain relevant while enjoying their multi-generational global fan base. They are the benchmark on which many artists base their sound and production. They continue to transcend the standards the entire music community sets, simply being synonymous with musical credibility.

For all the touring information and Sundays Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs show, head to totoofficial.com and pikespeakcenter.com